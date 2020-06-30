HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.02

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.02 and traded as low as $14.01. HMN Financial shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

HMNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised HMN Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered HMN Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the 4th quarter worth $9,845,000. Castine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 393,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 151,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Spi Energy Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.23
Spi Energy Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.23
Kewaunee Scientific Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.69
Kewaunee Scientific Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.69
Assura Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.62
Assura Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.62
Great Elm Capital Group Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.55
Great Elm Capital Group Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.55
Exco Technologies Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.95
Exco Technologies Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.95
Perma-Pipe International Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.44
Perma-Pipe International Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.44


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report