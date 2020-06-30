HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.02

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.02 and traded as low as $14.01. HMN Financial shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

HMNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised HMN Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered HMN Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $67.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the 4th quarter worth $9,845,000. Castine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 393,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 151,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.