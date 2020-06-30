Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $144.50

Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $144.50 and traded as low as $124.60. Genel Energy shares last traded at $125.60, with a volume of 637,289 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 144.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.64 million and a PE ratio of 3.48.

About Genel Energy (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

