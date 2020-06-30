Renold (LON:RNO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.83

Renold plc (LON:RNO)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.83 and traded as low as $10.30. Renold shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 244,062 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Renold from GBX 15 ($0.18) to GBX 30 ($0.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 million and a PE ratio of 13.75.

Renold (LON:RNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 2.90 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renold plc will post 542.999957 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Harper purchased 105,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £10,520 ($12,946.10).

Renold Company Profile (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered and power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

