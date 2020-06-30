Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $247.92

Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $247.92 and traded as low as $200.00. Hargreaves Services shares last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 47,146 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 208.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 247.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.86.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, sourcing, processing, blending, moving, and handling coal in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and operates surface coal mines; provides earthworks and mining services to various projects; offers underground mining services, such as mining consultancy, contract services, and project management; and provides solid fuels to the industrial and power generation markets.

