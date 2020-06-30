YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,363.14

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,363.14 and traded as low as $1,050.00. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 shares last traded at $1,075.00, with a volume of 160,818 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 from GBX 1,850 ($22.77) to GBX 1,600 ($19.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $309.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,180.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,363.14.

In other news, insider Simon Dodd sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,110 ($13.66), for a total value of £14,985 ($18,440.81).

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 Company Profile (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

