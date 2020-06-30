Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $304.25

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Plc (LON:DNE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $304.25 and traded as low as $250.30. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust shares last traded at $265.00, with a volume of 1,307 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 million and a P/E ratio of 4.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 266.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 304.25.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:DNE)

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company specializes in the provision of private equity finance. The Company’s objective is to target a rate of return on equity of approximately 8% per annum over the long-term. The Company aims to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in private equity funds.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $525.83 Million
Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $525.83 Million
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.91 Million
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.91 Million
MEI Pharma Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.24 Million
MEI Pharma Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.24 Million
P & F Industries Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.81
P & F Industries Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.81
THT Heat Transfer Technology Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06
THT Heat Transfer Technology Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report