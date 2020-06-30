Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.88

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.88 and traded as low as $13.65. Pantheon Resources shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 350,880 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 million and a P/E ratio of 1.86.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It principally holds a working interest ranging between 50% and 58% in four prospects in Tyler and Polk counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

