Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.60

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $1.13. Sound Energy shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 2,092,241 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.60.

Sound Energy (LON:SOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported GBX (1.54) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sound Energy PLC will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sound Energy Company Profile (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Tendrara license covering an area of 9,336 square kilometers; Anoual license, which covers an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Matarka license that covers an area of 5,223 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Spi Energy Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.23
Spi Energy Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.23
Kewaunee Scientific Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.69
Kewaunee Scientific Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.69
Assura Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.62
Assura Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.62
Great Elm Capital Group Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.55
Great Elm Capital Group Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.55
Exco Technologies Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.95
Exco Technologies Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.95
Perma-Pipe International Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.44
Perma-Pipe International Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.44


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report