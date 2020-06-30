Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.60

Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $1.13. Sound Energy shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 2,092,241 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.60.

Sound Energy (LON:SOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported GBX (1.54) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sound Energy PLC will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Tendrara license covering an area of 9,336 square kilometers; Anoual license, which covers an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Matarka license that covers an area of 5,223 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco.

