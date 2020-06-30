Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.27

Altitude Group PLC (LON:ALT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.27 and traded as low as $29.00. Altitude Group shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 202,352 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Altitude Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.27.

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions to the print, promotional, and clothing industries in the North America and the United Kingdom. The company enables the buyers and sellers of products to interact and trade, through the provision of technology, promotional products, Websites, magazines, search portals, business management software, catalogues, and exhibition services.

