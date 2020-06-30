CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,014.77

CVS Group Plc (LON:CVSG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,014.77 and traded as low as $988.88. CVS Group shares last traded at $1,005.00, with a volume of 330,473 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVSG shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CVS Group from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 1,070 ($13.17) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 953.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,014.77. The company has a market cap of $710.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

