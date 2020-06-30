Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Arianne Phosphate Inc (CVE:DAN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.21. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 million and a P/E ratio of -13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.21, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile (CVE:DAN)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

