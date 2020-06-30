UIL (LON:UTL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $189.34

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $189.34 and traded as low as $175.00. UIL shares last traded at $175.00, with a volume of 81 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $152.54 million and a P/E ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 189.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.73, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. UIL’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

