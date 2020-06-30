CLS (LON:CLI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $239.48

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $239.48 and traded as low as $185.20. CLS shares last traded at $189.20, with a volume of 132,107 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLI shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a report on Monday, June 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.08) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Monday, June 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 194.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 239.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $770.79 million and a PE ratio of 5.68.

In related news, insider Fredrik Widlund bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £18,800 ($23,135.61).

About CLS (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

