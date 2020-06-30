$183.96 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report sales of $183.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.35 million. Groupon reported sales of $532.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $953.29 million to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $882.95 million, with estimates ranging from $835.43 million to $954.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The coupon company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.37. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $374.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.60 million.

GRPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Groupon from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Groupon from $58.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Groupon from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Groupon from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

In other Groupon news, Director Theodore Leonsis acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,629,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,496.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $5,392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,617,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,224.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Groupon by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,224 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Groupon by 16.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,246 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Groupon by 19.5% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 2,049,983 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 333,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Groupon stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Groupon has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $535.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

