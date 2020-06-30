Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 174.17 ($2.14).

RMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.17) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 172.20 ($2.12) on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 118.86 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 258.60 ($3.18). The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 175.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 179.98.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 19.60 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Mail will post 2834.0001931 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart Simpson sold 19,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.94), for a total transaction of £30,579.32 ($37,631.45). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 186 shares of company stock worth $30,021.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

