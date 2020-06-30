Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.95

Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $1.25. Maiden shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 60,900 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Maiden from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.59 million for the quarter. Maiden had a positive return on equity of 27.18% and a negative net margin of 17.29%.

In related news, insider Steven Harold Nigro purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $28,350.00. Also, Director Keith A. Thomas purchased 43,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $57,553.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 87,999 shares of company stock worth $113,158 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Maiden during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Maiden by 23.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 278,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maiden during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

