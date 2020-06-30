MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.71

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $1.80. MoSys shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 111,900 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $6.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.18.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 51.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The business had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoSys by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoSys by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,264 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 43,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoSys by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 200,150 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

