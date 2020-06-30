Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.09

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.41. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 169,200 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,341,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

