Conn’s (CONN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ: CONN) in the last few weeks:

6/17/2020 – Conn’s is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Conn’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

6/11/2020 – Conn’s had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Conn’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

6/10/2020 – Conn’s is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Conn’s had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Conn’s was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

6/9/2020 – Conn’s was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/8/2020 – Conn’s was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2020 – Conn’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $288.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. Conn’s Inc has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $27.57.

Get Conn's Inc alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.57). The company had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.86 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conn’s Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Conn’s by 274.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Conn’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Conn’s by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.