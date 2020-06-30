Immunic (IMUX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Immunic (NASDAQ: IMUX):

6/23/2020 – Immunic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

6/17/2020 – Immunic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Immunic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

6/16/2020 – Immunic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

6/16/2020 – Immunic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Immunic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Immunic is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Immunic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

5/11/2020 – Immunic was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/11/2020 – Immunic is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

IMUX stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $200.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.15. Immunic has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immunic stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.60% of Immunic worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

