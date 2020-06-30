Bridget Lea Buys 25,000 Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Stock

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) insider Bridget Lea acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £15,500 ($19,074.58).

Marston’s stock opened at GBX 57.60 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.97. Marston’s PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 18.40 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 133.80 ($1.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89.

MARS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marston’s from GBX 128 ($1.58) to GBX 57 ($0.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Marston’s to GBX 31 ($0.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.17) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Marston’s from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 40 ($0.49) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.62) target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 67.80 ($0.83).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

