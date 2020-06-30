Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Senseonics (SENS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN: SENS):

6/13/2020 – Senseonics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

6/11/2020 – Senseonics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

6/10/2020 – Senseonics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $2.00 to $1.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Senseonics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

6/10/2020 – Senseonics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1.85 to $1.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Senseonics had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $0.70 to $0.25. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/16/2020 – Senseonics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Senseonics Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Senseonics during the first quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 31,722 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

