Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Team17 Group (TM17)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Team17 Group (LON: TM17):
- 6/16/2020 – Team17 Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 537 ($6.61) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 452 ($5.56).
- 6/16/2020 – Team17 Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 6/16/2020 – Team17 Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 6/16/2020 – Team17 Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 5/14/2020 – Team17 Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Shares of LON:TM17 opened at GBX 550 ($6.77) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $696.43 million and a PE ratio of 42.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 547.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 494.62. Team17 Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 47.50 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 635 ($7.81).
In other Team17 Group news, insider Jennifer Lawrence bought 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 536 ($6.60) per share, with a total value of £9,991.04 ($12,295.15). Also, insider Mark Crawford purchased 5,357 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.89) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.20 ($36,917.55).
