Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Team17 Group (TM17)

6/16/2020 – Team17 Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 537 ($6.61) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 452 ($5.56).

6/16/2020 – Team17 Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/16/2020 – Team17 Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/16/2020 – Team17 Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

5/14/2020 – Team17 Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of LON:TM17 opened at GBX 550 ($6.77) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $696.43 million and a PE ratio of 42.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 547.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 494.62. Team17 Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 47.50 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 635 ($7.81).

In other Team17 Group news, insider Jennifer Lawrence bought 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 536 ($6.60) per share, with a total value of £9,991.04 ($12,295.15). Also, insider Mark Crawford purchased 5,357 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.89) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.20 ($36,917.55).

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

