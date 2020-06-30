United Therapeutics Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $11.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $14.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.80 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $119.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.01. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $127.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,735,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,610 shares of company stock valued at $24,546,906 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

