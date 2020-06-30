Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) vs. Hudson Capital (OTCMKTS:HUSN) Financial Comparison

Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) and Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Capital and Pharma Bio Serv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Capital N/A N/A N/A Pharma Bio Serv 10.59% 9.96% 7.89%

3.8% of Hudson Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 51.4% of Pharma Bio Serv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hudson Capital has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharma Bio Serv has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hudson Capital and Pharma Bio Serv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Capital $1.37 million 10.26 -$62.00 million N/A N/A Pharma Bio Serv $19.51 million 0.98 $2.09 million $0.09 9.11

Pharma Bio Serv has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hudson Capital and Pharma Bio Serv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Pharma Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pharma Bio Serv beats Hudson Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudson Capital Company Profile

Hudson Capital Inc. provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, factoring services, and technical services. It also provides financial leasing services and equipment purchase financing to commercial enterprises. The company was formerly known as China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Capital Inc. in April 2020. Hudson Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Pharma Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil. The company's technical consulting services comprise regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

