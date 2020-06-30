Comparing Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) & Elron Electronic Industries (OTCMKTS:ELRNF)

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) and Elron Electronic Industries (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Elron Electronic Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $712.69 million 1.83 $516.34 million N/A N/A Elron Electronic Industries $16.25 million 3.39 -$15.79 million N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Elron Electronic Industries.

Risk and Volatility

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elron Electronic Industries has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fairfax Financial and Elron Electronic Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Elron Electronic Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Elron Electronic Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial N/A 0.95% 0.73% Elron Electronic Industries N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats Elron Electronic Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

About Elron Electronic Industries

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides technology products in the medical devices and cyber fields. The company offers BrainsGate, a minimally invasive treatment for ischemic stroke; Pocared, an automated microbiology lab system for infectious diseases diagnosis; CartiHeal implants for cartilage and bone repair in weight bearing joints; Notal Vision, a remote monitoring of patients at risk of vision loss from age-related macular degeneration; cyber intelligence platform that detects and defuses threats before they become cyberattacks; Alcide, a security and management tools for hybrid data centers; and SecuredTouch a behavioral biometrics for mobile transactions. It also provides Ironscales, an automated phishing prevention, detection, and response platform; Cynerio, a connected medical device; Kindite, a cloud encryption solution; OpenLegacy, a platform that enables the digital transformation process; PLYmedia, a platform for ad networks; Aqwise, a biological water and wastewater treatment solutions for the industrial and municipal markets; and Atlantium, a water disinfection solution. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. Elron Electronic Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Discount Investment Corporation Limited.

