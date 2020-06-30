Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is one of 17 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lindblad Expeditions to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions -0.87% 4.97% 1.06% Lindblad Expeditions Competitors -21.58% -19.95% -7.30%

Volatility and Risk

Lindblad Expeditions has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lindblad Expeditions’ competitors have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lindblad Expeditions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 3 3 0 2.50 Lindblad Expeditions Competitors 211 827 1365 55 2.51

Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.93%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 10.90%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $343.09 million $16.35 million 18.77 Lindblad Expeditions Competitors $4.39 billion $410.32 million 23.79

Lindblad Expeditions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lindblad Expeditions. Lindblad Expeditions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions competitors beat Lindblad Expeditions on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

