Reviewing IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) & SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) and SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

IEC Electronics has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SigmaTron International has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IEC Electronics and SigmaTron International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IEC Electronics $156.98 million 0.62 $4.75 million N/A N/A SigmaTron International $290.55 million 0.05 -$870,000.00 N/A N/A

IEC Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SigmaTron International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IEC Electronics and SigmaTron International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IEC Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 SigmaTron International 0 0 0 0 N/A

IEC Electronics currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.45%. Given IEC Electronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IEC Electronics is more favorable than SigmaTron International.

Profitability

This table compares IEC Electronics and SigmaTron International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IEC Electronics 3.30% 20.36% 5.85% SigmaTron International 0.62% 3.03% 1.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of IEC Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of SigmaTron International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of IEC Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of SigmaTron International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IEC Electronics beats SigmaTron International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing. The company manufactures a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products. It serves medical, industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of manufacturer's representatives. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc. operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies. It primarily serves customers operating in the industrial electronics, consumer electronics, and medical/life sciences industries in the United States, Mexico, China, Vietnam, and Taiwan. The company markets its services through independent manufacturers' representative organizations. SigmaTron International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

