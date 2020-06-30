Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.40) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.40) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.25). Raymond James has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Calfrac Well Services currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.89.

CFW stock opened at C$0.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.61. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $27.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

