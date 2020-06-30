Workhorse Group Inc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Investment analysts at Colliers Secur. lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Workhorse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, June 25th. Colliers Secur. analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39).

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WKHS. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Shares of WKHS opened at $14.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $699.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 2.16. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $15.41.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 298.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 75.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

