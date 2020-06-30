Comparing SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) and Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) and Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SoftBank Group and Spirent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoftBank Group 14.37% -0.80% -0.19% Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A

SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SoftBank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Spirent Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. SoftBank Group pays out -3.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirent Communications pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoftBank Group and Spirent Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoftBank Group $56.90 billion 1.85 -$8.85 billion ($2.16) -11.69 Spirent Communications $503.60 million 3.51 $78.00 million $0.53 21.79

Spirent Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoftBank Group. SoftBank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirent Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of SoftBank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SoftBank Group and Spirent Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoftBank Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Spirent Communications 2 0 0 0 1.00

SoftBank Group currently has a consensus target price of $20.90, suggesting a potential downside of 17.19%. Given SoftBank Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SoftBank Group is more favorable than Spirent Communications.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices. The Sprint segment offers mobile communications and fixed-line telecommunications services; and leases and sells mobile devices and accessories. The Yahoo Japan segment is involved in Internet advertising, e-commerce, and membership service businesses. The Distribution segment distributes mobile devices; and sells PC software, peripherals, and mobile device accessories. The ARM segment designs microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; and sells software tools. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund segment is involved in investment activities. Further, the company operates professional baseball team, as well as manages and maintains baseball stadium and other sports facilities; provides visual, audio, and data content distribution services; generates, supplies, and sells electricity from renewable energy sources; operates IT information site; offers solutions and services for online businesses; and operates software site, through which it conducts an online game business for mobile phones and PCs, as well as engages in robotics planning, development, and marketing activities. SoftBank Group Corp. was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment develops active test and analytics solutions for service turn-up, network performance improvement, and customer experience management. The Connected Devices develops automated test systems; and offers services to test new devices in the lab or on networks. The company was formerly known as Spirent plc and changed its name to Spirent Communications plc in May 2006. Spirent Communications plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

