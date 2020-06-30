Financial Comparison: Lennox International (NYSE:LII) & Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) and Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Lennox International pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Carrier Global pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Lennox International pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lennox International has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

74.3% of Lennox International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Carrier Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Lennox International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lennox International and Carrier Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennox International 9.42% -160.44% 18.09% Carrier Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lennox International and Carrier Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennox International 2 7 3 0 2.08 Carrier Global 0 7 5 0 2.42

Lennox International presently has a consensus price target of $205.33, indicating a potential downside of 10.65%. Carrier Global has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.06%. Given Carrier Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carrier Global is more favorable than Lennox International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lennox International and Carrier Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennox International $3.81 billion 2.31 $408.70 million $11.19 20.54 Carrier Global $18.61 billion 1.03 $2.12 billion N/A N/A

Carrier Global has higher revenue and earnings than Lennox International.

Summary

Carrier Global beats Lennox International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories. The Commercial Heating and Cooling segment sells unitary heating and cooling equipment used in light commercial applications. The Refrigeration segment includes retails equipment for commercial refrigeration market including condensing unit, unit coolers, fluid, coolers, air cooled condensers, supermarket display cases, and systems. The company was founded by Dave Lennox in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

