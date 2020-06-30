Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BARK) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BARK)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.70 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.26), approximately 20,256 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.25).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.95.

Tarncourt Ambit Properties Limited and Tarncourt Ambit Limited engages in the development of commercial properties. Workshop Trading Holdings Limited operates coffee shops. Tarncourt Ambit Properties Limited, Tarncourt Ambit Limited, and Workshop Trading Holdings Limited are based in the United Kingdom.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.