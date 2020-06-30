Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BARK) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BARK)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.70 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.26), approximately 20,256 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.25).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.95.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile (LON:BARK)

Tarncourt Ambit Properties Limited and Tarncourt Ambit Limited engages in the development of commercial properties. Workshop Trading Holdings Limited operates coffee shops. Tarncourt Ambit Properties Limited, Tarncourt Ambit Limited, and Workshop Trading Holdings Limited are based in the United Kingdom.

