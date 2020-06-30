AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) shares traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $17.85, 410 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.81.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Technologies.

