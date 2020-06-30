Financial Contrast: GENFIT S A/ADR (GNFT) vs. Its Rivals

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ: GNFT) is one of 141 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GENFIT S A/ADR to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GENFIT S A/ADR and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GENFIT S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A GENFIT S A/ADR Competitors -3,182.92% -153.94% -37.94%

2.9% of GENFIT S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GENFIT S A/ADR and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GENFIT S A/ADR $45.88 million -$72.96 million -2.81 GENFIT S A/ADR Competitors $736.87 million $133.15 million 3.37

GENFIT S A/ADR’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GENFIT S A/ADR. GENFIT S A/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

GENFIT S A/ADR has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GENFIT S A/ADR’s peers have a beta of 1.32, meaning that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GENFIT S A/ADR and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GENFIT S A/ADR 3 3 3 0 2.00 GENFIT S A/ADR Competitors 1376 4236 8502 390 2.55

GENFIT S A/ADR currently has a consensus price target of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 120.22%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 24.13%. Given GENFIT S A/ADR’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GENFIT S A/ADR is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

GENFIT S A/ADR peers beat GENFIT S A/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis. It is also developing in-vitro diagnostic test for the identification of patients with NASH; and TGFTX1 preclinical program for treating psoriasis or respiratory conditions, such as neutrophilic asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and the asthma-COPD overlap syndrome. Genfit SA was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

