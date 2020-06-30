Brokerages Expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will announce $12.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the highest is $13.11 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $12.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $48.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.29 million to $48.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $51.88 million, with estimates ranging from $50.20 million to $53.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million.

GLAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 40.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLAD opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $218.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

