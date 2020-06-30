$142.30 Million in Sales Expected for Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to post sales of $142.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.60 million and the highest is $145.00 million. Comtech Telecomm. reported sales of $176.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full-year sales of $646.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.70 million to $722.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $704.37 million, with estimates ranging from $604.40 million to $755.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comtech Telecomm..

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $135.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.55 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.87%. Comtech Telecomm.’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecomm. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 39,860.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.55 million, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

