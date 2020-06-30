Zacks: Analysts Expect OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.38 Million

Analysts predict that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will report sales of $10.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.70 million. OptiNose reported sales of $6.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $52.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $61.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $122.59 million, with estimates ranging from $113.70 million to $131.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OptiNose.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 295.66% and a negative return on equity of 209.89%. The company had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPTN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in OptiNose by 181.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in OptiNose by 175.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in OptiNose by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $292.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

See Also: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.