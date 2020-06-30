Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.46 Million

Analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) will announce sales of $25.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.40 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $22.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $102.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.10 million to $104.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $104.40 million, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $106.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.69 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.14 million, a P/E ratio of 420.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 15,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,044. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,313,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

