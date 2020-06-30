Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,221.67 ($15.03).

Several research firms have recently commented on WEIR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.54) to GBX 1,200 ($14.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,150 ($14.15) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In related news, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 973 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £47,326.72 ($58,241.10).

LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,079.50 ($13.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44. Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 608.60 ($7.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,640 ($20.18). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,007.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,148.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

