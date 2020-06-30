Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZAGG Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes protective clear coverings and accessories for consumer electronic and hand-held devices, worldwide. ZAGG’s flagship brand, the invisibleSHIELD, is a protective, high-tech patented film covering, designed for iPods, laptops, cell phones, digital cameras, PDAs, watch faces, GPS systems, gaming devices and other items. The patent-pending invisibleSHIELD application is the first scratch protection solution of its kind on the market, and has sold over one million units. Currently, ZAGG offers over 2,500 precision pre-cut designs with a lifetime replacement warranty through online channels, resellers, college bookstores, Mac stores and mall kiosks. The company continues to increase its product lines to offer additional electronic accessories to its tech-savvy customer base, as well as an expanded array of invisibleSHIELD products for other industries. “

Get Zagg alerts:

ZAGG has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zagg from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Zagg from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Zagg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zagg from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

ZAGG opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $85.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.61. Zagg has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.59). Zagg had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.98 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Zagg will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Terino acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Zagg in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zagg by 362.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zagg in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Zagg in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Zagg by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zagg (ZAGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.