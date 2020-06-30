XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on XPEL from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th.

XPEL stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. XPEL has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.17 million and a P/E ratio of 31.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. XPEL had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. Research analysts forecast that XPEL will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,241,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. EAM Global Investors LLC raised its position in XPEL by 14.4% during the first quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 104,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in XPEL by 3.0% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

