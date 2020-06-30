Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Watford Holdings Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company. It operates primarily in Bermuda, the United States and Europe. The company combines a diversified, casualty-focused underwriting portfolio, accessed through a renewable strategic underwriting management relationship with Arch Capital Group Ltd. Watford Holdings Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

WTRE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Watford from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Watford from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised Watford from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Watford from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Watford from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of Watford stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.59. Watford has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($13.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($13.69) by $0.27. Watford had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of ($122.53) million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Watford will post -11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maamoun Rajeh purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Hawley purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $47,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $224,658. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRE. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Watford in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Watford by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Watford in the fourth quarter valued at $984,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Watford by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after buying an additional 27,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Watford by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

