Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exantas Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It provides commercial real estate loans and credit investments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities. Exantas Capital Corp., formerly known as Resource Capital Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

XAN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exantas Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exantas Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Exantas Capital from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

XAN opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $82.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.39. Exantas Capital has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 270.63, a quick ratio of 270.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. Exantas Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 274.26%. Research analysts forecast that Exantas Capital will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 202,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 99,175 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 69,480 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Exantas Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Exantas Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

