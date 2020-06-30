Zacks Investment Research Lowers W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley has been consistently benefitting from its insurance business, which has been performing well on increase in premium written over the past many years. The company has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. The insurer witnessed steady net premium growth on the back of rate improvement. Solid capital position enables the company to deploy capital effectively via share repurchase and dividend hikes. Shares of W.R. Berkley have outperformed the industry year to date. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and lower times interest earned concern. IT and data-related initiatives will continue and lead to an increase in expenses Exposure to cat loss has been inducing volatility in earnings.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WRB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

