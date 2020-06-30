Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.69

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.69 and traded as low as $25.21. Aristocrat Leisure shares last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 4,235,847 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of A$30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.00.

In other Aristocrat Leisure news, insider Arlene Tansey bought 1,000 shares of Aristocrat Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$26.23 ($17.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,231.00 ($17,966.44).

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and digital social games, as well as Web and mobile gaming services.

