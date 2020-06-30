Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.19

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.19 and traded as high as $51.44. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $50.44, with a volume of 129,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 2,394.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 93,125 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 253.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 54,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 39,342 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 64.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 94.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

