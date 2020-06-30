Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.05

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as high as $1.09. Perseus Mining shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 5,628,931 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.05.

In related news, insider Terence Harvey sold 200,000 shares of Perseus Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.70), for a total value of A$203,000.00 ($139,041.10).

About Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

