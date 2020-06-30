Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.80

Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.80 and traded as low as $31.67. Genworth MI Canada shares last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 143,628 shares traded.

MIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$56.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Genworth MI Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$170.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genworth MI Canada Inc will post 4.3600004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Genworth MI Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.70%.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Sweeney acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,808 shares in the company, valued at C$388,082.40.

Genworth MI Canada Company Profile (TSE:MIC)

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

