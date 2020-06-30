IG Group (LON:IGG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $713.49

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $713.49 and traded as high as $828.05. IG Group shares last traded at $820.00, with a volume of 520,583 shares.

IGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.58) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.58) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 835 ($10.28).

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 20.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 786.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 713.49.

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

